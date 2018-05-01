Nigeria Ban Codeine Importation, Production

 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 01, 2018

 

Nigeria government on Tuesday places restrictions on use and importation of codeine to curtail widespread abuse of the drug, especially by youths across the country.

He also directed NAFDAC to stop the issuance of permit for the importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparations.

The Minister who said the directive became necessary as youths in the country have increasingly abused codeine also directed that Codeine containing cough syrups should be replaced with dextromethorphan which is less addictive. Codeine MedicineHow

He further directed the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, (PCN) and NAFDAC to supervise the recall for labelling and audit trailing of all codeine containing cough syrups in the country.

He has also banned sales of Codeine containing cough syrup without prescription across the country.

“We had an emergency meeting with NAFDAC and the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group (PMGMAN) to inform them that there is an embargo on all new applications for registration of codeine-containing cough syrups as well as applications for renewal has been abolished.

“NAFDAC was directed to fully regulate and control the manufacturing, distribution and sale of drugs, including inspection at points of entry of drugs, drug products and food for compliance with the new directive.

“The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) was also directed to continue enforcement activities on Pharmacies, Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendor’s Shops and outlets throughout the country.

“The Federal Ministry of Health shall ensure collaboration among regulatory agencies namely, NAFDAC, PCN, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), for effective implementation of extant Acts, regulations, policies and guidelines on codeine control and usage.

“Furthermore, these agencies shall work together to increase pharmacovigilance around codeine, tramadol and other related substances of abuse,’ Adewole stated.

“Already, NAFDAC has developed IEC materials that will be used in an already planned national campaign against drug abuse, an awareness programme that includes Young Pharmacists Group of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria. This will soon be flagged off in Kano and Lagos,” the Minister  said.

He added that the ministry of health is planning to partner with National Orientation Agency (NOA), Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Football celebrities,  members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Performing Musicians of Nigeria and other celebrities to drive a national campaign against drug abuse to help discourage youth from consuming the codeine syrup.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion WHITE LIPS . . . . . By Afolabi Tiamiyu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Drugs NDLEA Destroys Drug Worth N500m In Adamawa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Drugs NAFDAC Cautions Against Use Of Topstoxin For Fumigation Without Prescription
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Govt Says Health Workers Can't Enjoy Same Salary Structure With Doctors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Liberian Refugee Boss Seeks Support For Disaster Victims
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Eight Suspected Cases Of Ebola In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Trump: We Won’t Watch While Christians Die
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Explosion Kills Many At Adamawa Mosque
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Dino Melaye: Drama Ensues As Lawyers, Policemen Clash In Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International What President Buhari Said About Nigeria In Washington DC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: CBN Headquarters on Fire
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Fareed Zakaria Says Trump's Comment On Nigeria's Beauty Exaggerated
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Meeting With Trump: Aisha Buhari Commends Husband
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Barrister Nwobike: A Senior Advocate's Road To Prison
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Meeting With Trump: PDP Rates Buhari's Performance Low
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Has Reputation For Very Massive Corruption - President Trump
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 Election Will Be The Easiest For Buhari - Festus Keyamo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Should Stop Blaming Outsiders For Killings In Nigeria - Abati‎
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad