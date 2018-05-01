Police Confirm 24 Dead In Adamawa Bomb Attack

The police in Adamawa State, North-east Nigeria have confirmed that 24 persons died in a twin-explosion which occurred in a mosque in Mubi town on Tuesday which occurred when worshipers were attending the Zuhr (afternoon) prayer. Othman Abubakar, the police spokesperson, confirmed that the first blast went off at about 1:00pm.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 01, 2018
The police in Adamawa State, North-east Nigeria have confirmed that 24 persons died in a twin-explosion which occurred in a mosque in Mubi town on Tuesday which occurred when worshipers were attending the Zuhr (afternoon) prayer.

Othman Abubakar, the police spokesperson, confirmed that the first blast went off at about 1:00pm.

He told an online news platform, ‘’While people were evacuating the victims of the first blast, another explosion occurred. As I am talking to you now, 24 persons are confirmed dead. The scene has been cordoned-off by the Anti-bomb squad and other security personnel,’’ Scene of a bomb explosion PREMIUM TIMES

The explosion was caused by a teenage boy on suicide vest.
 
Some eyewitnesses had earlier claimed that ‘’many lives were lost and several persons injured," in the blast.

A local resident, Garba Habu said  ‘’A boy of about 18-19 -years wearing a suicide vest was said to have entered the mosque along with other worshippers. Immediately after the prayers, he detonated the bomb,”

Isa Danladi, another member of the community said, “Many people died on the spot and several others were taken to hospital with severe injuries,”

“The mosque’s roof was blown off. The prayer was mid-way when the bomber detonated the explosives. This is obviously the work of Boko Haram,” he said.

The head of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, Haruna Hammanfuro also confirmed that the number of casualties were high. 
 
He said, ‘’It was a twin-blast and the detail is sketchy, but we are in touch with our partners of Red Cross and others that are helping now.

‘’For now dead bodies are being evacuated and those injured have been taken to hospitals. Right now we are on our way to Mubi,’’

It will be recalled that a similar a suicide attack at a mosque in Kunu Araha, a northern area of Mubi, last November claimed lives over dozens of worshipers.‎
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

