27 Dead, 56 Injured In Mubi Blasts- Adamawa Govt

Adamawa Government has confirmed 27 dead and 56 injured from Tuesday’s twin blast in Mubi town.



The state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh who made this known in in Yola said that the 56 injured persons were on admission in hospital.



He said the blast occurred in Kasuwan Gwanjo (second hand clothes market) and a mosque within the market.

Bomb blast scene

“While condemning the satanic, cowardly and dastardly act, His Excellency Sen. Mohammed Umar Jibrilla Bindow, the executive Governor of Adamawa State, had ordered the immediate provision of medical supplies and mobilization of medical officers to the general hospital in Mubi.



“In addition, the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) had been ordered to supply food and non-food items to the hospital to cater for victims and victims relations.”



Meanwhile, the Federal Government has described the attack as shocking and and outrageous.

"This desecration of a place of worship by criminals is tragic and condemnable, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said in a statement issued on his behalf by Laolu Akande, his spokesman.

Osinbajo expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, and to the Government and people of Adamawa State.



"The Vice President has been in touch with the State Governor Bindow Umaru Jibrilla, and has also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure the speedy and adequate provision of medical supplies and relief materials to the victims.



"He also expresses the gratitude of the Federal Government to the rescue workers and medical personnel who attended to the victims.



"Security agencies have been directed to immediately take steps to beef up security in Mubi and environs, especially markets and places of worship. The agencies are also working to apprehend the criminals behind this act and bring them to justice," Osinbajo said.