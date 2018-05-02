Breaking :Obafemi Awolowo University Sealed Over N1.8b Unpaid Tax 

The Osun State Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) on Wednesday sealed the the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, over tax default of N1.8 billion.‎



Official of OIRS, led by one Mr. Olasupo Babatunde, stormed the university campus at about 7am, on Wednesday.



The University's Senate Chambers, Administrative building and the general part of the main gate have been latched to restrict operations and entrance into the citadel. OAU



This incident was also confirmed to SaharaReporters by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abiodun Olanrewaju.



“The Osun State Internal Revenue Service came into the campus this morning, but we are consulting with the state government. The issue will be resolved soon,” Mr. Olanrewaju told SaharaReportes.