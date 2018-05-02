Breaking :Obafemi Awolowo University Sealed Over N1.8b Unpaid Tax 

The Osun State Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) on Wednesday sealed the the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, over tax default of N1.8 billion.‎Official of OIRS, led by one Mr. Olasupo Babatunde, stormed the university campus at about 7am, on Wednesday.

by Sahara Reporters, New York May 02, 2018

The Osun State Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) on Wednesday sealed the the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, over tax default of N1.8 billion.‎

Official of OIRS, led by one Mr. Olasupo Babatunde, stormed the university campus at about 7am, on Wednesday.

The University's Senate Chambers, Administrative building and the general part of the main gate have been latched to restrict operations and entrance into the citadel. OAU

This incident was also confirmed to SaharaReporters by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abiodun Olanrewaju. 

“The Osun State Internal Revenue Service came into the campus this morning, but we are consulting with the state government. The issue will be resolved soon,” Mr. Olanrewaju told SaharaReportes.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Most Northern Youths Are Uneducated, Says Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Sex Scandal: CPC DG Commends OAU Management
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Sen. Andy Uba Denies Ownership Of Controversial WAEC Certificate
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Education Fountain Varsity Asks Govt To Allow Private Institutions Benefit From TET-Fund
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Education Corps Member Dies In Kwara NYSC Camp
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Education Lecturer Threatens To Forsake Nigeria Over Reduction In 'Rank
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Nigerians Speak On Buhari's Performance At Press Conference With Trump
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Dino Melaye: Drama Ensues As Lawyers, Policemen Clash In Court
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
International CNN TV Host, Zakaria, Forced To Agree With Trump That Nigeria Is Beautiful!
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News "Fire Incident" Was Smoke From Generator, Says Central Bank Of Nigeria
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International Muslim Group Says Trump’s Statement On Killings In Nigeria 'Prejudiced, Parochial', Warns Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education Most Northern Youths Are Uneducated, Says Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Assassinate Gov. Dickson's Aide In Bayelsa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: CBN Headquarters on Fire
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Looters' List: Dokpesi Drags Federal Govt To Court
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Trump: We Won’t Watch While Christians Die
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Barrister Nwobike: A Senior Advocate's Road To Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS I'm Ready To Pay You Sleeping, Absenteeism Allowances, Okorocha Tells Imo Workers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad