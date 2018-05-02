BREAKING: Ondo FRSC Boss Is Dead

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2018

Vicent Jack, the Ondo State Sector Commander (RS 11.2) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Akure, has died.

Mr. Jack died after battling with an undisclosed illness, which had also forced him to abandon his duty post.

Sahara Reporters exclusively learnt on Wednesday that the Ondo FRSC boss died in Lagos.

Anotonia Oni, the Sector Public Enlightenment Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ondo State, confirmed the news.

Mrs Oni told our correspondent on the phone in Akure that the death of Mr. Jack was a rude shock to the staff of the FRSC in the State.

"Yes but we received the news with a rude shock and we can't still give details of his death as at now,” she said.

“We shall get back as soon as we get the details but this is just a sad news for FRSC staffs in Ondo State and beyond.” Mr. Vincent Jack, the FRSC boss in Ondo State

