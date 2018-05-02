Buhari: I Read It In Papers That Boko Haram Still Controls Some Territories

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has acknowledged that insecurity is still a big problem for his administration.

Although he underscored the efforts of the Army in restricting Boko Haram to Sambisa Forest, he conceded that he had read in the papers that insurgents are still controlling some territories in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with Voice of Africa (VOA), he also expressed the difference between leading the country as a former military Head of State and now as a democratically elected leader.

He said: “I don’t get to listen to music but I find time to rest. When I was a general, I gave orders, but now I receive orders” President Muhammadu Buhari SaharaReporters Media

Commenting on the state of his health, he said his doctor always insist on good diet and good rest for him.

Asked what different plan he has for Nigeria if re-elected, he said: “We have not even finished what we are doing now. Insecurity is still a problem. The worst thing that Boko Haram is doing now is to get small girls, hypnotise and put explosive devices on them to go and detonate in mosques, churches, motor parks and markets and kill people.

“However, they are not able to take over any territory now, although even today, I read in some newspapers that Boko Haram are still holding territory. Well, they may still be somewhere in Sambisa Forest but the Nigerian Army has prevented them from coming out”.

Buhari, who is seeking a second term to the dismay of even some of his first-term supporters, also restated his resolve to punish more corrupt and criminal offenders if he wins in 2019

“By the time we set up these special courts and prosecute offenders, I am sure citizens will know that we are serious,” he said. “Those who embezzle public funds should be ready to face the consequences.”

