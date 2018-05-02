EFCC Arrests Magu Impersonator

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2018

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Felix Idowu, a real estate agent and a graduate of Political Science who allegedly has been impersonating Ibrahim Magu, the agency’s Acting Chairman.

Wilson Uwujaren who announced the arrest in a statement on Wednesday said Idowu had in the assumed capacity swindled unsuspecting victims of their hard earned income.

According to him, documents with the forged signature of the EFCC boss were also recovered from the suspect. Ibrahim Magu

The EFCC spokesperson explained that before his arrest, the agency had received intelligence report that the suspect while posing as its operative requested for money in order ‘to kill’ a petition purportedly written against the complainant.

"The EFCC swung into action by asking the complainant to play along. In the process, Idowu was asked to liaise with the complainant’s personal assistant, who was an EFCC undercover agent. While interacting with the undercover, the suspect was lured to a popular supermarket in Wuse 2, Abuja, where he was arrested on Monday, April 30," Uwujaren further explained

He revealed that upon search the suspect's Lexus EX 350 car, a lot of documents were recovered, including letter of investigation activities on a fake EFCC letter-head paper with ‘Ref No: CTGI/6/vol.1’ and a letter of a petition written to EFCC with ‘EFCC stamp received’ bearing Magu's forged signature.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

