Gunmen Assassinate Gov. Dickson's Aide In Bayelsa

Mr. Ebikimi Okoringa, a former acting chairman of Kolokuma-Opokuma local government area of Bayelsa State has been shot dead barely a week after his appointment as special adviser to Governor Seriake Dickson. Mr. Okoringa was shot dead by assassins at his hometown at about 10:00 p.m. on Monday, it was gathered.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 02, 2018

Mr. Ebikimi Okoringa, a former acting chairman of Kolokuma-Opokuma local government area of Bayelsa State has been shot dead barely a week after his appointment as special adviser to Governor Seriake Dickson.

Mr. Okoringa was shot dead by assassins at his hometown at about 10:00 p.m. on Monday, it was gathered.

A source in the area, who witnessed the incident said the assailant laid an ambush for governor’s aide close to his residence and shot him immediately after he alighted from his car on arrival. Ebikimi Okoringa PUNCH NEWSPAPER

"They waited for him in the cover of darkness. Immediately he alighted from his car and walked towards the door, they released the first bullet.

“The bullet tore his hand but he started running to escape from the scene. The assailants chased him to a point where he fell down. They pumped many bullets into his body at a close range to ensure he was dead,” he said.

The Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident said no arrest has been, adding that investigation is ongoing to arrest and prosecute the killers.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Muslim Group Says Trump’s Statement On Killings In Nigeria 'Prejudiced, Parochial', Warns Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International CNN TV Host, Zakaria, Forced To Agree With Trump That Nigeria Is Beautiful!
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Meeting With Trump: PDP Rates Buhari's Performance Low
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Meeting With Trump: Aisha Buhari Commends Husband
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International What President Buhari Said About Nigeria In Washington DC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Looters' List: Dokpesi Drags Federal Govt To Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Dino Melaye: Drama Ensues As Lawyers, Policemen Clash In Court
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Trump: We Won’t Watch While Christians Die
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Breaking: CBN Headquarters on Fire
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International Muslim Group Says Trump’s Statement On Killings In Nigeria 'Prejudiced, Parochial', Warns Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Explosion Kills Many At Adamawa Mosque
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International CNN TV Host, Zakaria, Forced To Agree With Trump That Nigeria Is Beautiful!
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Barrister Nwobike: A Senior Advocate's Road To Prison
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Meeting With Trump: PDP Rates Buhari's Performance Low
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News "Fire Incident" Was Smoke From Generator, Says Central Bank Of Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Meeting With Trump: Aisha Buhari Commends Husband
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International What President Buhari Said About Nigeria In Washington DC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Looters' List: Dokpesi Drags Federal Govt To Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad