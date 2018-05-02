Gunmen Assassinate Gov. Dickson's Aide In Bayelsa

Mr. Ebikimi Okoringa, a former acting chairman of Kolokuma-Opokuma local government area of Bayelsa State has been shot dead barely a week after his appointment as special adviser to Governor Seriake Dickson.

Mr. Okoringa was shot dead by assassins at his hometown at about 10:00 p.m. on Monday, it was gathered.

A source in the area, who witnessed the incident said the assailant laid an ambush for governor’s aide close to his residence and shot him immediately after he alighted from his car on arrival. Ebikimi Okoringa

"They waited for him in the cover of darkness. Immediately he alighted from his car and walked towards the door, they released the first bullet.

“The bullet tore his hand but he started running to escape from the scene. The assailants chased him to a point where he fell down. They pumped many bullets into his body at a close range to ensure he was dead,” he said.

The Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident said no arrest has been, adding that investigation is ongoing to arrest and prosecute the killers.