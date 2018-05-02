IGP Shuns Senate Over Melaye - The Second Time In Six Days

Melaye was arrested in April for alleged gunrunning and was being conveyed to a Kogi court when he jumped out of the moving vehicle, injuring himself and consequently landing in the hospital

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2018

For the second time in six days, Ibrahim Idris, Inspector General of Police (IGP), on Wednesday failed to honour the invitation of the Senate to explain the arrest and detention of Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, as well as the killings in some parts of the country.

Melaye was arrested in April for alleged gunrunning and was being conveyed to a Kogi court when he jumped out of the moving vehicle, injuring himself and consequently landing in the hospital. Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris Guardian Nigeria

The lawmakers had first summoned Idris last Wednesday but he did not honour the invitation the following day, instead accompanying President Muhammadu Buhari on his visit to Borno State.

The IGP was given a second chance to appear on Wednesday but he instead sent Joshak Habila, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), to represent him.

Angered by the development, Senator Bala Ibn Na’AllahT, the Deputy Majority Leader, read Sections 88 (1 and 2) and 89(c) of the Constitution to reiterate the summoning powers of the lawmakers

“I don’t think that this has ever happened before,” Bukola Saraki, Senate President, said afterwards before promising: “We will take it up from there.”

Ahmed Lawan, Majority Leader, and Abu Ibrahim, Chairman of the Committee on Police Affairs, were tasked with discussing the matter with the Executive.

SaharaReporters, New York

