I'm Ready To Pay You Sleeping, Absenteeism Allowances, Okorocha Tells Imo Workers

Governor Rochas Okorocha, Imo State governor, has announced that he is ready to pay sleeping and absenteeism allowance to workers in Imo State in appreciation of their support for his government since inception.

Gov. Okorocha made this known at the 2018 Workers’ Day celebration held at the Heroes Square, Owerri on May 1



He said the new allowance regime which includes automatic promotion for all workers in the state. Governor Rochas Okorocha at APC convention



He said “Workers are the life wire of every organization. I salute your courage, your commitment and resilience during the trying times with numerous challenges ranging from insecurity, lack of infrastructure and low remuneration. You have remained partners in the success story of this administration. I am not unmindful of your needs. I am ready to pay you allowances, even sleeping and absenteeism allowances.”

The governor also assured the workers that whatever the Federal Government had agreed to pay workers as minimum wage, his administration will comply.

He said his government has been able to reduce Imo pension from N1.7 billion to N700 million which would make for easy payment.

‎

Okorocha charged the workers to ensure they register to vote, saying their vote is their power to vote in people of their choice during election: “There is need for you to keep our legacies. Shine your eyes to choose government that will replace me. Make sure you have your PVCs. The PVC story is not favourable to south-east which has the least number of PVCs. At the rate we are going, it will come to a point where Ndigbo will become an inconsequential factor in national politics.”