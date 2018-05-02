Most Northern Youths Are Uneducated, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said most youths in the Northern part of Nigeria are either uneducated or school dropouts.‎The president who made this comment while speaking in an interview with the Voice of America earlier to clarify comments he earlier made about Nigerian youths being lazy at a Commonwealth forum in London.‎

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 02, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said most youths in the Northern part of Nigeria are either uneducated or school dropouts.

The president who made this comment while speaking in an interview with the Voice of America earlier to clarify comments he earlier made about Nigerian youths being lazy at a Commonwealth forum in London.‎

“You know Nigeria’s population is now between 180 and 190 million and 60 per cent of this population is youth that is 30 years down ward,” he told VOA. President Muhammadu Buhari Bloomberg

“You know in the north most youths are uneducated or school dropouts. If not because we had good harvests in the last two farming seasons, the situation would have deteriorated.

“These youths even if they travel out of the north for greener pasture they hardly make it economically, because what they earn as income cannot afford them to meet their basic needs or return home.

“All these explanations I made, they refused to highlight them in their report and you know the media in Nigeria in most cases only do what they like,” Buhari said.

Buhari had come under criticism over his assertion that Nigerian youths want everything for free based on the notion that their nation is an oil-rich country at the Commonwealth Forum.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Muslim Group Says Trump’s Statement On Killings In Nigeria 'Prejudiced, Parochial', Warns Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International CNN TV Host, Zakaria, Forced To Agree With Trump That Nigeria Is Beautiful!
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Meeting With Trump: PDP Rates Buhari's Performance Low
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Meeting With Trump: Aisha Buhari Commends Husband
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International What President Buhari Said About Nigeria In Washington DC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Looters' List: Dokpesi Drags Federal Govt To Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Dino Melaye: Drama Ensues As Lawyers, Policemen Clash In Court
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Trump: We Won’t Watch While Christians Die
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Breaking: CBN Headquarters on Fire
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International Muslim Group Says Trump’s Statement On Killings In Nigeria 'Prejudiced, Parochial', Warns Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Explosion Kills Many At Adamawa Mosque
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International CNN TV Host, Zakaria, Forced To Agree With Trump That Nigeria Is Beautiful!
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Barrister Nwobike: A Senior Advocate's Road To Prison
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Meeting With Trump: PDP Rates Buhari's Performance Low
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News "Fire Incident" Was Smoke From Generator, Says Central Bank Of Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Meeting With Trump: Aisha Buhari Commends Husband
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International What President Buhari Said About Nigeria In Washington DC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Looters' List: Dokpesi Drags Federal Govt To Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad