Most Northern Youths Are Uneducated, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said most youths in the Northern part of Nigeria are either uneducated or school dropouts.

‎

The president who made this comment while speaking in an interview with the Voice of America earlier to clarify comments he earlier made about Nigerian youths being lazy at a Commonwealth forum in London.‎

“You know Nigeria’s population is now between 180 and 190 million and 60 per cent of this population is youth that is 30 years down ward,” he told VOA. President Muhammadu Buhari



“You know in the north most youths are uneducated or school dropouts. If not because we had good harvests in the last two farming seasons, the situation would have deteriorated.



“These youths even if they travel out of the north for greener pasture they hardly make it economically, because what they earn as income cannot afford them to meet their basic needs or return home.



“All these explanations I made, they refused to highlight them in their report and you know the media in Nigeria in most cases only do what they like,” Buhari said.



Buhari had come under criticism over his assertion that Nigerian youths want everything for free based on the notion that their nation is an oil-rich country at the Commonwealth Forum.