The Police on Monday arraigned Mr. Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District of Kogi State before a magistrate court in wuse zone 2 Abuja.

Dino was said to have been brought to the court on a stretcher by the police.

The court has granted him bail in the sum of N90 million.

The charge brought against him cannot be confirmed at the time of this report.