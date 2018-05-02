Police Bait Melaye With Hospital… Re-Arrest Him In Court

Bruce said his colleague was picked up with the promise to take him back to the hospital where he had been receiving treatment since last week, after jumping off a moving vehicle in a bid to resist arrest

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2018

Dino Melaye, the embattled senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, has been re-arrested by the Nigeria Police Force shortly after perfecting his bail conditions at an Abuja Magistrate court in Wuse 2, Senator Ben Murray Bruce said on Twitter.

He tweeted: “So @dino_melaye was granted bail. However, while leaving the court, he was picked up again by police. They claimed they were taking him to hospital, rather they took him to Force Headquarters. Their intention is to move him to Kogi State anytime from now. Is this a democracy?”

Melaye was brought to the court on a stretcher to faces charges bordering on alleged gunrunning. Dino At Court

