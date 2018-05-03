Asaba Christian Association Members Protest Killing of Nigerians

Like their counterparts in other parts of the country, members of the Asaba chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have also embarked on protest to show their anger over the indiscriminate killing of people in different parts of the country.   Archbishop God-Dowell Avwomakpa, chairman of the South-South CAN, who led the protest told Daily Post during an interview that the continuous killings in Benue and other states by herdsmen prompted the protest.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 03, 2018

Like their counterparts in other parts of the country, members of the Asaba chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have also embarked on protest to show their anger over the indiscriminate killing of people in different parts of the country.  

Archbishop God-Dowell Avwomakpa, chairman of the South-South CAN, who led the protest told Daily Post during an interview that the continuous killings in Benue and other states by herdsmen prompted the protest.

He pointed out those who lead Nigeria at independence have continued to rule the country in one way or the other almost sixty years after. Protesting Christians SaharaReporters Media

He also warned that the killings going on in the Northern part of the country may snowball into a religious war unless urgent action is taken to curb it.

“The continuous killings of Christians might spell doom if urgent steps are not taken to curb the situation.

"In order to create the impression that the Boko Haram protagonists are out to fight a religious war as was experienced during the Othman Dan-Fodio Jihad, religious fundamentalists should stop the killing of Christians across the entire Nigeria landmass, both on their farmlands or churches, as well as release the ones in their custody.”

Archbishop Avwomakpa also condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim that Nigerian youths are lazy, as he noted that an enabling environment has not been created for young Nigerians to thrive.

He said churches have been praying for an improved economy to ensure the provision of jobs for the people and that the president has the responsibility of delivering good governance to the people.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Troops ‘Kill’ Four Top Niger Delta Militants
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Contrary To Buhari’s Claims, Army Arrest AK-47 Wielding Herdsman In Benue
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Buhari: I Read It In Papers That Boko Haram Still Controls Some Territories
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Explosion Kills Many At Adamawa Mosque
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Trump: We Won’t Watch While Christians Die
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Cut Down Corruption And Killings In Your Country – Trumps Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Bait Melaye With Hospital… Re-Arrest Him In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics God Will Judge Jonathan Obasanjo, Others For Mismanaging Nigeria's Resources-Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal US Revokes Dokpesi's Visa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections No, You're The One God Will Punish, Olapade Agoro Replies Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Police Arraign Dino Melaye In Kogi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Police Arraign Dino Melaye Before Abuja Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Melaye To Spend Five Weeks In Police Custody
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Nigerians Speak On Buhari's Performance At Press Conference With Trump
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Troops ‘Kill’ Four Top Niger Delta Militants
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Re-Yele Sowore: The Latest Comedian In Town By Sanyaolu Juwon
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo ‘More Convinced’ Buhari Doesn’t Deserve A Second Term
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Dino Melaye: Drama Ensues As Lawyers, Policemen Clash In Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad