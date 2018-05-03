Asaba Christian Association Members Protest Killing of Nigerians

Like their counterparts in other parts of the country, members of the Asaba chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have also embarked on protest to show their anger over the indiscriminate killing of people in different parts of the country.

Archbishop God-Dowell Avwomakpa, chairman of the South-South CAN, who led the protest told Daily Post during an interview that the continuous killings in Benue and other states by herdsmen prompted the protest.

He pointed out those who lead Nigeria at independence have continued to rule the country in one way or the other almost sixty years after. Protesting Christians

He also warned that the killings going on in the Northern part of the country may snowball into a religious war unless urgent action is taken to curb it.

“The continuous killings of Christians might spell doom if urgent steps are not taken to curb the situation.

"In order to create the impression that the Boko Haram protagonists are out to fight a religious war as was experienced during the Othman Dan-Fodio Jihad, religious fundamentalists should stop the killing of Christians across the entire Nigeria landmass, both on their farmlands or churches, as well as release the ones in their custody.”

Archbishop Avwomakpa also condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim that Nigerian youths are lazy, as he noted that an enabling environment has not been created for young Nigerians to thrive.

He said churches have been praying for an improved economy to ensure the provision of jobs for the people and that the president has the responsibility of delivering good governance to the people.