Ban On Codeine, Like Ban On Weed, Wont Work - Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, said the ban imposed on the importation of codeine, an addictive ingredient in cough syrup, recently announced by the Nigerian government will not be effective.

Mr. Seun Kuti, who is also a notable Afrobeat musician. said this in reaction to the ban on the production of codeine containing syrups in Nigeria via his twitter handle.

He said the ban would not be effective and will only help drug dealers to make more money. Seun Kuti

He tweeted, “Igbo (marijuana) has been banned since forever (unjustly) but e still dey everywhere. The reactionary ban of Codeine by the FG only means drug dealers will make more money from it. It can’t affect supply. #Bigpharma”.

Sahara Reporters had reported that the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, had ordered the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to place a ban on the further issuance of permits for the importation of codeine for cough syrup preparations and for other uses.