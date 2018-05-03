Court Orders Ex-NIMASA Guard Commanders, Company To Forfeit Houses, Funds To Fed Govt

A federal high court sitting in Ikoyi Lagos has to ordered Capt. Olotu Olumuyiwa Morakinyo, Capt. Ebony Emmanuel Aneke and Lakewood Garden Ventures Limited to forfeit some houses and the sum of N11 million to the federal government.‎

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 03, 2018

An operative of the EFCC, Idris Adamu, had in an affidavit asked the court for a temporary order to cede a three-bedroom terrace duplex at Lekki Gradens Limited Estate, Phase IV, Lekki-Ajah, Lagos recovered by the commission from Morakinyo to the federal government.

In the 38-paragraph affidavit, Adamu also asked for a temporary order for the forfeiture of another five-bedroom duplex at Lekki, Lagos State which was also retrieved by the commission from Aneke to the federal government. Federal High Court, Ikoyi

The applicant also requested the court to grant the forfeiture of the sum of N11,040,000.00 (Eleven Million Forty Thousand Naira) also retrieved by the commission from Lakewood Garden Ventures Limited.

Justice Hassan granted all the request applied for by Adamu saying that the applicant inform the respondents to show before the court and give reasons within 14 days why their asset should not be given to the Federal Government.

Justice Hassan also ordered EFCC to make a publication in any national newspaper to notify the respondents and anyone that has concern in the properties to give reasons within 14 days why the said properties should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Rotimi Oyedepo, Counsel to the applicant, in line with the order of the judge that it must be published in a national newspaper (The Nation newspaper) had on Aprril 24 submitted an application before the court requesting for the final forfeiture. He also told the court that a notice had been given to the first and second respondent which they acknowledged.

“The respondents were also informed that the case would be going on today. But they made no mention of their supposed absence in court today, ” Oyedepo told the court.

In his final judgement, Justice Muslim Hassan said that, “It is hereby ordered that all the properties and the sum of N 11,040,000.00 (Eleven Million, Forty Thousand Naira) belonging to Capt.  Olotu Olumuyiwa Morakinyo, Capt. Ebony Emmanuel Aneke and Lakewood Garden Ventures Limited to the Federal Government of Nigeria be finally forfeited to the federal government of Nigeria been a proceed of unlawful activities reasonably suspected by the applicant.”

