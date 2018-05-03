How Nigeria Will Benefit From Currency Swap Deal With China

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the bilateral currency swap agreement with the Peoples Bank of China (PBoC) will help the liquidity issues faced by Nigerian traders and Chinese manufacturers

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2018

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the bilateral currency swap agreement with the Peoples Bank of China (PBoC) will help the liquidity issues faced by Nigerian traders and Chinese manufacturers.

The apex bank said with the deal, Chinese businessman will have sufficient naira to purchase raw materials from Nigeria and Nigerian importers will not endure the challenge of ‘third currency’ fluctuations when trying to make payments for Chinese exports. CBN

“The deal, which is purely an exchange of currencies, will also make it easier for Chinese manufacturers seeking to buy raw materials from Nigeria to obtain enough Naira from banks in China to pay for their imports from Nigeria.

“Indeed, the deal will protect Nigerian business people from the harsh effects of third currency fluctuations,” CBN said in a statement.

It added that as the deal comes into effect, Nigerian manufacturers, cottage industry players and anyone who need imports from China will be able to secure RMB from Nigerian banks: “With the operationalization of this agreement, it will be easier for most Nigerian manufacturers, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and cottage industries in manufacturing and export businesses to import raw materials, spare-parts and simple machinery to undertake their businesses by taking advantage of available RMB liquidity from Nigerian banks without being exposed to the difficulties of seeking other scarce foreign currencies.”

The CBN listed benefits of the deal to include helping both to manage their reserves better among other benefits: “It will also assist both countries in their foreign exchange reserves management, enhance financial stability and promote broader economic cooperation between the two countries.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Nigerians Speak On Buhari's Performance At Press Conference With Trump
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Buhari Got Everything He Wanted From Trump During U.S. Trip - Presidency
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Buhari On The Way Back To Nigeria From US - Presidency
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International CNN TV Host, Zakaria, Forced To Agree With Trump That Nigeria Is Beautiful!
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Muslim Group Says Trump’s Statement On Killings In Nigeria 'Prejudiced, Parochial', Warns Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Trump: We Won’t Watch While Christians Die
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Bait Melaye With Hospital… Re-Arrest Him In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics God Will Judge Jonathan Obasanjo, Others For Mismanaging Nigeria's Resources-Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal US Revokes Dokpesi's Visa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections No, You're The One God Will Punish, Olapade Agoro Replies Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Police Arraign Dino Melaye In Kogi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Police Arraign Dino Melaye Before Abuja Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Melaye To Spend Five Weeks In Police Custody
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Nigerians Speak On Buhari's Performance At Press Conference With Trump
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Troops ‘Kill’ Four Top Niger Delta Militants
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Re-Yele Sowore: The Latest Comedian In Town By Sanyaolu Juwon
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo ‘More Convinced’ Buhari Doesn’t Deserve A Second Term
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Dino Melaye: Drama Ensues As Lawyers, Policemen Clash In Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad