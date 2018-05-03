Nigeria To End Gas Flaring In 2 Years

Mr. Mikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has promised that gas flaring will end in Nigeria in a year or two. Baru, who said this while speaking at the 50th Off-shore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston also said‎ the country has already reduced flared gas from 25% to 10%; scaling the state from the second to the seventh highest gas emitting country in the globe.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 03, 2018

Mr. Mikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has promised that gas flaring will end in Nigeria in a year or two.

Baru, who said this while speaking at the 50th Off-shore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston also said‎ the country has already reduced flared gas from 25% to 10%; scaling the state from the second to the seventh highest gas emitting country in the globe.

He said the corporation had adopted a multi-pronged approach to bringing down the volume of gas being flared by oil companies. Maikanti Baru THISDAYLIVE

According to him, the first step taken by the Corporation was to ensure no new fields were developed without a Field Development Plan, in order to prevent flaring from future projects.

Baru added that in conjunction with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the corporation has formulated a series of policies such as the Flare Gas (Prevention of Waste and Pollution) Regulations 2018 and adjustments to the gas flare penalty through its Gas Flare Commercialization Program.‎

“These have significantly reduced gas flared to current levels of about 800mmscfd and in the next 1-2 years we would have completely ensured zero routine flares from all the gas producers,” Baru noted.

He said the corporation’s flare programme has been followed up with an aggressive gas infrastructure programme: “Today, we have completed and commissioned almost 600km of new gas pipelines thereby connecting all existing power plants to permanent gas supply pipelines. We are also currently completing the. construction of the strategic 127km Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben gas pipeline –“OB 3” connecting the Eastern supply to the Western demand centres,” he added. 

According to Baru, the Nigerian gas market is the most vibrant in Africa and is positioned for investments of up to $25 billion in ten years. 

“Nigeria offers unique opportunities for investment in exploration, refining, storage, transportation, power, distribution and marketing of petroleum products,” Baru observed. 

For the gas market to meet the GMD’s expectation, the country will need to resolve the pricing challenge faced by indigenous players; with specific reference to gas to power stakeholders. Gas flaring

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

NNPC Kachikwu Replies Falana, Denies N1.4 Trillion Subsidy Remark
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Navy Destroys Illegal Refineries In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Military JTF Intercepted 8 Barges With Illegal Oil Products In Rivers State
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Oil Dr. Kachikwu To Replace Diezani As Conference President Of OPEC
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption DESOPADEC MD, Executive Director For Finance, Commissioners Tidying Up Fraudulent Documents For Fear Of EFCC
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Opinion Fresh Lawsuits For Niger Delta Oil Spills: Rethinking Shell’s Arrogance Of Impunity By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Bait Melaye With Hospital… Re-Arrest Him In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics God Will Judge Jonathan Obasanjo, Others For Mismanaging Nigeria's Resources-Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal US Revokes Dokpesi's Visa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections No, You're The One God Will Punish, Olapade Agoro Replies Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Police Arraign Dino Melaye In Kogi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Police Arraign Dino Melaye Before Abuja Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Melaye To Spend Five Weeks In Police Custody
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Nigerians Speak On Buhari's Performance At Press Conference With Trump
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Troops ‘Kill’ Four Top Niger Delta Militants
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Re-Yele Sowore: The Latest Comedian In Town By Sanyaolu Juwon
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo ‘More Convinced’ Buhari Doesn’t Deserve A Second Term
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Dino Melaye: Drama Ensues As Lawyers, Policemen Clash In Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad