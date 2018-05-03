No, You're The One God Will Punish, Olapade Agoro Replies Buhari

Dr. Olapade Agoro Dr. Olapade Agoro, a presidential aspirant and chairman of National Action Council (NAC) said God will punish President Muhammadu Buhari for the killing of innocent people going on in the country, imprisonment and sentencing to death of people when he was military head of state and for inflicting suffering on Nigerians through the mismanagement of the economy by his administration.

Dr. Agoro said this in a statement he released on May 3 in reaction to recent assertion in an interview by the President God will judge past leaders of Nigeria over their failures to develop the country.

Dr. Agoro said, “If the Most Righteous God of justice were to mark the signs of inequity, it becomes apt to mention that President Muhammadu Buhari would be chief among those to the severely punished of all past and present Nigerian leaders if his political life misdemeanors were to be visited.

"God will no doubt punish President Muhammadu Buhari for the socio- economic unprecedented woes and blood of the innocent currently plaguing the nation and making lives not worth it for us all.

"From case of the poor and innocent Leah Suaribu now left languishing alone in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists, to the perspective of the most oppressive decree 2 promulgated by his regime in 1984, he sent two innocent Guardian Newspaper journalists Tunde Thompson and Nduka Irabo to jail terms, that of the issue of 53 suit cases stowed away from custom checks, that of the retroactive Decree 20 that got Bartholomew Owoh executed rather than being sent to serve six months jail term under the then prevailing order,” Dr Agoro said.

“That of the Special Military Tribunal that jailed Governor Abubakar Musa Rimi for 21 years for corruptively enriching 96 legislators of Kano State House of Assembly with 500,000 naira on March 28 1985, that of 1984 jailing of Governor Awaal Muhammed of Niger State for corrupt practices; that of jailing former Governor Ambrose Ali of Bendel State to 100 years for misappropriation of N983, 000; that of 1984 sending former Rivers State Governor Melford Okilo to 21 years jail term for holding foreign bank account contrary to prevailing laws in Nigeria; that of sending Governor Aper Aku to 21 years jail term for borrowing Naira 50000 from Benue breweries; Sending Governor Sabo Bakin Suwo to 21 years jail term for boxes full of cash found in his house among others.”

The presidential aspirant also also pointed out that Nigerians have been wallowing in poverty and unemployment under Buhari as indicated in the World Bank report released on Monday 30, April 2018.

In his words, “God will no doubt and must punish President Muhammadu Buhari for his poor economic management of the nation’s resources. And lastly God will punish President Muhammadu Buhari because never has Nigeria had a sitting President or Head of State jumping over the bother line of decency and democratic values engaging bad language to pour vituperations and evil wishes on their wives, the youths of the country and our past leaders.”

Sahara Reporters had reported that President Buhari said that God will judge former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan and other past leaders of Nigeria for mismanagement of the country’s resources.‎

