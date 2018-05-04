432,233 New Voters Registered By INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has registered only 432,233 new voters in the ongoing national Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

Chairman of the electoral commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Friday.

Yakubu noted that the newly registered voters represent only 0.9% increase over the number of voters in the register in 2015. Permanent Voters Card (PVC)

He said, “Under the present INEC, only 432,233 new registrants have been added to our national voter register. This represents 0.9% increase in the register used for 2015 general elections.”

He noted that from April 2017 when the CVR commenced to December of the same year, some 3,981,502 new registrants were recorded, including figures from Anambra State Governorship election held in November 2017.

Additionally, he said that INEC would be displaying the full list of voters ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Please note that the law says not later than 60days, which means that the CVR must end on or before the 60th day to the election- we intend to display not only the provisional register, but the entire register at all the Registration Area/wards across the country,” he said.

He added that the display of the register would provide a good opportunity for all citizens to interrogate the register and identify ineligible registrants, including underage persons, for removal from the list.