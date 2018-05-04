Anyaoku Advocates Restructuring Of Nigeria Into Eight Federating Units

Former Secretary General of Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku. has advocated restructuring of Nigeria into eight federating units.

Anyaoku spoke at a symposium on Leadership and The future of Nigeria which held at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre.

Anyaoku described a leader a someone who “possess to a good degree among other things the following attributes the capacity to inspire and form an affinity with the people that the leader his leading. The capacity to have an articulate a vision of where he or she plans to take the country concerned.” Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku

“The capacity to deliver electoral promises and the capacity to be identified with and been seen to be tackling the challenges facing the people he or she is leading hence leadership is primarily about service and servant leadership enables the building of trust with continuing inspiration of the people.”

The politician also acknowledged that being a leader is not an easy task but that the discipline, resilience, perseverance, determination, unyielding devotion and “above all a strong political will to act without deference to sectionalism.”

According to him, leadership in Nigeria and any other country is best practiced in “a conducive political and governance structure.”

Anyaoku said restructuring of Nigeria will lead to emergence of good leaders for the country: “I believe that restructuring Nigeria’s present governance architecture by returning to the provision of the 1960 and 1963 constitutional arrangement will not only help the emergence of a leadership that will pave a way for national rebirth but will also put the country on a more matured part to political stability.”

“And bring about the necessary shift away from the present virtually unitary structure which encourages the 36 states and the federal capital to rely on the philosophy of sharing the national cake and it will encourage the more viable federating unit to focus on productivity and internally generated revenue besides I believe that the restructured federal nation will be rekindled among the citizenry a sense of nationalism and the spirit of unity in diversity.

“The more viable and fewer federating unit will also discourage the do or die politics which is in competition for the all-powerful center within the country,” he said.

The former Commonwealth Secretary-General rejected the argument that the current situation in the country was as a result of long years of military rule.

He noted that Nigerian politicians who have been involved in encouraging and supporting the various coups and whose brand of politics has promoted corruption and divisiveness in the polity have their fair share of responsibilities for the current state of Nigeria.”