Biafra Day: IPOB Issues Sit-at-Home Order In Igboland

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a sit-at-home order, to be carried out on 30 May, across the five states of the South-East geo-political zone in memory of those killed in the Nigerian Civil War.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Mr. Emma Powerful, the group’s Publicity Secretary. According to IPOB, there will be no vehicular, human or animal movement in the five states of the South-East zone on the day, which was instituted by the group for the remembrance of fallen Biafran soldiers.

Towards the remembrance, IPOB advised churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship to open at midnight on 29 May for special midnight prayers in memory of those killed in the struggle. It added that a special vigil will be held at the homes of select Biafran heroes. IPOB Members

The group also called on the people of Southern Kaduna, Middle Belt zone, especially Benue, Adamawa and Kogi states, as well as those affected by Fulani herdsmen terrorism in the South-West to observe a day of prayers and join in the sit-at-home to remember those that lost their lives unlawfully at the hands of Fulani herdsmen and security agencies.

IPOB stated that it was the sacrifice of those killed in the civil war that has made it possible for the current generation of Nigerians to be alive.

“We owe our heroes of the class of 67-70 an incalculable debt of gratitude and shall honour them annually until the end of time. We shall never forget them

“We shall also remember all victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks, Boko Haram violence and those that died at the hands of Nigerian security agencies over the years that nobody remembers.



“We are calling on all the people of Southern Kaduna, Middle Belt especially Benue, Adamawa, Kogi, those affected by herdsmen terrorism in Ondo and other states in Yorubaland to join the great family of IPOB in observing a day of solemn prayer and sit-at-home to remember those that lost their lives unlawfully at the hands of Fulani terrorist herdsmen and security agencies.



“This year's remembrance will be special because it will present a unique moment of shared pains and misery for all the families that lost their loved ones to war, hunger, disease and terrorism,” the group stated.



It called on all families of its members in the Diaspora to rally on the streets of the countries their residence and submit petitions to the nearest United Nation offices and embassies of foreign missions in such countries.



“As our freedom draws near this year, our 30 May sit-at-home and total lock down of Biafraland will be remarkable. The whole world is looking up to IPOB which, through the grace of the most high God, will deliver Biafra and all other oppressed peoples of Northern and Western Nigeria from bondage into freedom,” said IPOB.