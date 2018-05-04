Killings: Islamic Group Advises Security Operatives To Review Mode Of Operation

An Islamic group, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has called on security agencies to review their mode of operations in response to the increased level of crimes, especially killings going on in various parts of the country.

Khalid Abubakar, the Secretary-General of the group who made the appeal in a statement on Thursday lamented the rate of killings in Benue, Borno, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Zamfara states, especially the recent bomb blasts in Mubi in which 85 Muslims were killed and many others critically injured. Nigerian Army

The group said the attacks should move the various security agencies to action.

“It seems the security outfits in the area and the public have lowered their guards and relaxed, a situation taken advantage of by the insurgents. Therefore, there is obviously the need for continued vigilance especially by the members of the public, so as not to allow unscrupulous elements continue to wreak havoc in the society.

“It is also high time that the security agencies reappraise their mode of operations to meet up with dynamic challenges of criminality, as the criminals continue to change tactics. The government should move in with all seriousness and take a definite position on criminals in all ramifications, and bring these gory incidences to a final end,” the group said.

JNI also claimed that the media has been downplaying of the killings of Muslims in the various attacks: “Often when Muslims are attacked especially in mosques, nothing is heard or the story is downplayed entirely by the media. We commiserate with the people of Benue, Borno, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Zamfara states over the repeated loss of lives as a result of coordinated attacks by enemies of peace.”

It also charged Nigerians to be more vigilant about happenings in their environment to prevent activities of criminals.