Kwara State Government Offers N5m Reward For Information On Offa Robbers

The Kwara State Government has promised a cash reward of N5 million for any useful information about armed robbers who participated in the bloody bank robbery incident in Offa on April 4, 2018.The Police had earlier declared four suspects wanted in connection with the robbery. 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 04, 2018

In addition, the Police have released photographs of the robbers while in action. Offa robbery: Police declare four gang leaders wanted, release pictures PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Kwara government has listed the hotlines to be contacted in case of information concerning the robbery incident as 08062080913, 08126285268, 08032365122, 07056792065, 08088450152.

Meanwhile, Moshood Jimoh, the spokesperson for the police said suspects already arrested in relation to the robbery are cooperating : “All the suspects are cooperating with the Police in the investigation into the incident. Currently, some of the other gang leaders and principal suspects at large are being identified and their pictures obtained for further investigation.”

The police said suspects who are on the run have been placed on INTERPOL, Watchlist and Red Alert while asking for help of the public to apprehend the gangsters. Offa robbery: Police declare four gang leaders wanted, release pictures PUNCH NEWSPAPER

“Other sister securities and safety agencies are equally implored to arrest them and hand over to the nearest Police Station or formation across the country or avail the Police with any information they may have or come across about these suspects,” Moshood said.

