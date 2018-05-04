Leaders In Govt Representing 'Power Brokers' Not The Citizens – Shehu Sanni

The senator made the assertion in an address he delivered at a symposium organized by the Magodo Associates, with the theme, “Nigeria: Which way forward?” held at the Afe Babalola Auditorium, University of Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2018

Comrade Senator Shehu Sanni, the lawmaker representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District said that Nigerians leaders as presently constituted are representatives of ‘certain power brokers’ rather than the generality of the citizens of the country.

The senator made the assertion in an address he delivered at a symposium organized by the Magodo Associates, with the theme, “Nigeria: Which way forward?” held at the Afe Babalola Auditorium, University of Lagos. Shehu Sani

He said, “The intellectuals need to move forward; you need not be scared of the political terrain. Most people you see in political offices, outside they say they are representing the people, but they represent an individual, a certain power broker. The existing dominant political parties cannot lead us to the Promised Land; there is a need for a progressive political class to come together, reach out to the academics, the intelligentsia, the working class, come out together with a party that is run on a certain ideology.”

Senator Sanni pointed out that there was a need for the emergence of a new political party with intellectuals as the majority of its members because All Progressive Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party cannot, the two major political parties in the country at the moment cannot move Nigeria forward.

“What we have here is one man whose major asset is integrity, but how many within that camp can also beat their chests and say they are as credible as he is? We are talking about building a nation and moving it forward, but can just the integrity of the President move the nation to the Promised Land?

“When we are talking about the qualities of leadership if only integrity and credibility are what you need to be in public office… integrity or credibility is just one of so many things a leader needs, especially in a troublesome country like Nigeria; there is a lot of things a leader needs.

“We need a leader that can give every person the confidence that he is going to be fair and just. We also need a leader who is visionary, who can move the country from where it is to where it should be,” the Senator said.

