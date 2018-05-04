Tell Osibanjo To Stop 'His Nasty Habit Of Lying', Jonathan Implores Pastor Adeboye

Former President Goodluck Jonathan had reportedly asked the General Over Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG to tell Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to stop lying over allegations that he looted the country dry when he served as Nigerian president.

ThisDay newspaper in a report, allegedly based on a statement from the former president’s media office reported that Jonathan asked Adeboye who was a senior pastor of his RCCG to tell the Vice President to stop lying in respect his pastoral calling.

The former president said Osinbanjo has been peddling falsehood against his person and had ‘repeatedly ignored warnings asking him to stop his nasty habit of lying” Pastor Adeboye and Osinbajo

Jonathan’s immediate grouse was the allegation by the vice president at The Platform, a programme organized by the Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos last Tuesday that three unnamed persons stole $3 billion (N1 trillion) his administration.

But the former President also noted that Osinbajo had earlier also last month alleged that his government shared N150 billion two weeks to the 2015 elections while it spent a paltry N14 billion on agriculture in 2014; N15 billion on transportation and only N153 billion on infrastructure in three years.

Jonathan claimed that Osinbajo had also falsely alleged that he took N100 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in cash to his personal house in Abuja.

But he noted that the vice president was unable to provide evidence to back up his claims when he was asked to do so.

Calling the vice president, a liar Jonathan said, “the vice president is a liar, forgetting or perhaps not caring that the devil is the father of all liars. I challenge him once again to prove me wrong by mentioning those three people and providing proof that they stole the amounts allegedly stolen.

“It is sad that at a time when the Buhari administration should be telling Nigerians what they have achieved after three years, they continue to blame and point fingers. The reason for this is because neither Buhari nor Osinbajo can point to any project that they have initiated, started and completed in three years,” he said.