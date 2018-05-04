Women Protest Failure Of Bank To Deliver On 'Aisha Buhari's Loan Facility' In Nasarawa

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 04, 2018

A group of women took to the streets of Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State on Thursday in protest over their exclusion from a loan facility allegedly being sponsored by the wife of the Nigerian president, Mrs. Aisha Buhari.   

The protesting women said they paid a registration fee of N2, 000 each to AMBA microfinance bank which they claimed was administering the facility, but the bank has refused to play its part by granting them the expected loan of N20,000 to each subscriber about two years after.   

One of the protesting women who identified herself as Mrs. Asebe Tanimu, said over 300 persons from 30 cooperative groups who took part in the protest registered with the commercial bank to benefit from the loan.  Protesting Nasarawa women fault Aisha scheme, demand refund PUNCH NEWSPAPER

“Our present predicament is that each woman in the cooperatives registered with N2,000 and was supposed to get N20, 000, but they (the bank) said they could only give N10, 000 to each loan applicant.

“We are saying no to that; our money must be paid in full since we are part of the scheme. It is about two years now that they have collected the money from us,” she said.

The women are also demanding a refund of the N2,000 paid to obtain the form.

