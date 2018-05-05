Delegates Vote To Select APC Candidate For Ekiti Governorship Election

Delegates are currently voting under very tight security in the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary to select one of the 33 aspirants that will represent the party in Ekiti State July 14 governorship poll.

It was learnt that delegates from each of the 117 wards of the state, the 16 Local Government Areas, members of the State Executive of APC as well as statutory ‎delegates are voting in the exercise, which began early Saturday morning at Oluyemi Kayode stadium, Ado Ekiti. APC

It was gathered that 33 out of the 37 aspirants who expressed interest in the representing the party at the governorship poll bought the expression of interest form and are up for selection for delegates at the ongoing primary.

Delegates were being escorted out of the stadium by security operatives after voting.

Major aspirants for the tickets are former governor of the state and current minister, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, Segun Oni, who is also a former governor of the state, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, who is President Muhammadu Buhari’s political adviser, Senator Gbenga Aluko and Honorable Femi Bamisile.

Others jostling for the gubernatorial ticket include: Dr Wole Oluyede, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, Hon Bimbo Daramola, Hon Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Ayo Arise, Dr Wole Oluleye, Dr Adebayo Orire, Mr Kola Alabi, Mr Kayode Ojo, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, Mr Victor Kolade, Mr Debo Ajayi, Chief Dele Okeya, Chief Diran Adesua, Chief Sesan Fatoba, Dr (Mrs.) Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Mr Olumuyiwa Coker, Deacon Adekunle Esan, Mr. Dipo Ogunkoyode, Mr Bodunde Adeyanju, Captain Sunday Adebomi, Otunba Bisi Aloba, Otunba Yinka Akerele, Hon. Charles Dahunsi, Mr. Ajayi Olowo, Prince Tosin Olofinluyi and Mrs. Taye Matesun.