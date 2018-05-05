NAPTIP Arrests Trafficker, Rescues 13 Girls In Abuja

The suspected trafficker, Hafeez Abdulsalam, was arrested in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2018

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said it arrested a human trafficker who has been under its searchlight in an operation while also led to the rescue of 13 girls on Friday.

The suspected trafficker, Hafeez Abdulsalam, was arrested in Abuja.

In a statement, Assistant Director of Intelligence, Investigation, and Monitoring, NAPTIP, Tina Ugwu, said Abdulsalam has been under the watch of the Osun state office of the agency.

She added that the suspect is a major recruiter of young Nigerian girls for trafficking to Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

Arrested alongside Abdulsalam was the Manager of Amazonia Guest House, in Gwagwalada who was suspected to be an accomplice in the trafficking.

Mrs. Ugwu said the Guest House has been sealed by and items recovered from there will be thoroughly investigated for further evidence of culpability of the managers in trafficking.

She said the suspects would soon be charged to court for prosecution. National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Kwara State Government Offers N5m Reward For Information On Offa Robbers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Falana Condemns 'Unacceptable And Degrading’ Treatment Of Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Canada Desperate To Stop Nigerians From Coming To The Country
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Drugs Ban On Codeine Not The Answer To Drug Abuse – Chairman, Community Pharmacists Association
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Pharmaceutical Company Suspends Staff In BBC Documentary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Bait Melaye With Hospital… Re-Arrest Him In Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tell Osibanjo To Stop 'His Nasty Habit Of Lying', Jonathan Implores Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Emeka Anyaoku Proposes Restructuring Of Nigeria Along Eight Federating Units
Politics Anyaoku Advocates Restructuring Of Nigeria Into Eight Federating Units
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections No, You're The One God Will Punish, Olapade Agoro Replies Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police QUESTION: Does The Senate Have The Powers To Punish ‘Snobbish’ IGP Idris?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kwara State Government Offers N5m Reward For Information On Offa Robbers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Caught On Tape… Ex-AGF Adoke Admits Malabu Deal Is ‘Presidential Scam’, Offers Bribe To Italian Journalist
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Group Champions Recall Of Kwara South Senator From National Assembly
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Biafra Day: IPOB Issues Sit-at-Home Order In Igboland
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Union Pickets Kenya Airways, Accuses Airline Of Smuggling ‘Deadheaded Crew’ Into Aircraft
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Sheriff, Shettima Meet In Borno After Years Of Political Feud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Kashamu Loses Bid To Stop AGF From Extraditing Him To US
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics ‘The Ayes Did Not Have It’ — Classy Tribute For Late Oyo Assembly Speaker
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad