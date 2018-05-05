'Ordinary Primary You Can’t Hold' — Fayose Mocks APC Over Shambolic Ekiti Primary

Ayodele Fayose, the Governor of Ekiti State, might be having a filled day as he spared no words in criticizing the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary marred by violence in Ado Ekiti, capital city of Ekiti State on Saturday.

The Congress was disrupted by angry delegates who accused the delegates of Mr. Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mines and Steels and former Governor of the state, of sharp practices.

Violence broke out afterwards, leading to the scattering of ballot boxes on the floor of the venue.

Security agents had to shoot into the air sporadically to quell the rancour.

Mr Fayemi’s agent, Abedeji Adewumi, denied any such practices from their camp, insisting that that the voting process was disrupted because other candidates saw his principal was in the lead.

“They disrupted the election because we are leading," he said. "The rule was that if a delegate had difficulty identifying whom to vote for, he could call the agent and he could be guided on how to vote."

But responding in a statement by Lere Olayinka, his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Fayose described the incident as “shameful”, saying it was proof APC had become a house divided against itself and that it would fail in the July 14 governorship election.

“The whole world can now see the so-called progressives; ordinary primary election, they can’t hold," he said.

“It is shameful! If the party could be this violent during their own primary election, won’t they do worse things during the election proper?”