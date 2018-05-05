Over 7m Pupils Are being Fed Daily In Nigeria, Says FG

The Federal Government on Friday said 7. 6 million children are being fed daily under the National Home Grown School Feeding Program, (NHGSFP).



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a visit to Alagbaka Estate Primary School in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Friday.



Prof. Osinbajo was in the state for a two-day visit for the launch of the Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs) clinic.



Prof. Osinbajo who taught the pupils and also partake in the meal alongside Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State noted that the purpose of the home grown feeding program was to ensure that children are fed with a good everyday. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a visit to Alagbaka Estate Primary School in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Friday



He explained that the meal will also improve the children's health, boost farming and create job opportunity for Nigerians.



Responding, Grace Ekpemogu, Headmistress of Alagbaka Estate Primary School, Akure said increase in the number of pupils benefiting from the home grown feeding program will go a long way in repositioning the education sector especially at the primary school level.



The Vice President also interacted with volunteers in the N-power program during the visit.



While speaking with the volunteers, the Vice President disclosed that another 300, 000 youths would be engaged in addition to the existing 200,000 graduates.

The Vice President revealed the new set of volunteers would teach pupils in public primary schools.



"I have seen firsthand what the N-Power teachers were doing in the classroom, teaching using tablets. I was able to see it for myself and also use it in teaching the pupils.



"As you know, in the program, each of the teachers have a tablet which contains materials for teaching and I wanted to see in particular how they used the tablets and the materials.



"I think it's a very revolutionary thing. First of all these young men and women who have volunteered under the program.



"And also the fact that we have been able to put all our teaching materials on a tablet which can be easily used by the teachers", Prof. Osinbajo added.



Speaking at the event, Governor Akeredolu commended the Federal Government for their efforts in bringing both programes to the state.



He attributed the success of both programmes to the positive relationship between the state and federal government.



"It is rather unfortunate that we are just joining. Our caterers in the NHGSFP are being paid monthly which has improved the economy of the state.



"The food that I and the vice president can eat means that it's a sumptuous meal that is being prepared for the pupils.



"What we need to do is to ensure that we get more school pupils registered. The Federal Government is ready to feed them also," the governor added.