'You Raised The Bar Of Governance' — GEJ Mourns Yar'Adua Eight Years After Death

Yar'Adua, the 13th President of Nigeria and two-term Governor of Katsina State (from 1999 to 2007), died on May 5, 2010, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa after battling pericarditis. He incurred the wrath of Nigerians for leaving the country November 23, 2009 to receive treatment at a clinic in Saudi Arabia without officially handing over to his deputy, eventually returning to Abuja under the cover of darkness on February 24, 2010.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2018

Goodluck Jonathan, former President, is full of emotions on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the death of Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, who was President at the time he was Vice President.

Writing on social media on Saturday, Jonathan praised Yar'Adua for "raising the bar of governance'.

"Today, I remember the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, a great democrat and servant leader, whose leadership Nigeria was blessed to have if even for a brief period," he said.

"Your legacy of fostering peace and progress in Nigeria and beyond is worthy of emulation. You raised the bar of governance and put the nation’s needs above yours, for which this nation owes you a debt of gratitude. May God continue to keep the family you left behind even as we pray that you continue to find peace in al jannah firdaus. Thank you for your services to Nigeria. GEJ."

