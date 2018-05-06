Ajimobi On Buhari Criticism: Even Jesus Christ And Prophet Muhammed Were Criticised

Abiola Ajimobi

The Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has stated that no Nigerian President has ever managed the country’s economy like President Muhammadu Buhari has.

Therefore, he urged the President not to be bothered by frequent criticism from Nigerians, saying even Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammed were criticised

Ajimobi said this while receiving members of the National Congress Committee of APC at the Government House in Ibadan on Friday.

He said: "I read Economics and Finance, and there is no economic theory that we have not read. The most important part of all the economic theory is leadership.

“And Nigeria is lucky to have that leadership. There is no President in Nigeria that has ever managed the economy like Buhari.”

He described Buhari as a man of Integrity, saying: “I was in one of Buhari’s delegation to London and when he was asked to speak he said ‘I have no money to distribute. All I have been selling is my integrity'.

“Politics is just a game that if God plays it, some people will abuse Him no matter the performance. I used to tell the President anytime I meet him not to worry that people are abusing him.”

He added that people are used to criticizing great leaders, just like Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammad were criticized, so he won't have to blame people criticizing Buhari's administration.

“I told him that people abused Prophet Muhammed and Jesus Christ, who are godsent not to talk of ordinary human beings like us. That is why God has created the world a binary one.”

“We intend to work closely with the local chapters in achieving the desired success so that the party will come out strongly.”