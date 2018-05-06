Buhari: I realised Nigeria Needed An Intervention... That's Why I'm In Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is seeking a second term in office in order to serve the people — not for his own personal gains.

He disclosed this on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congress held at the Bayagida Model Primary School in Daura, Katsina State.

He said that his declaration was to “serve the people, and see their lives improved, not for frivolity or personal ambition".

In a statement signed by his Spokesman, Garba Shehu, he said that his zeal to serve and make changes in the lives of Nigerians inspired him to contest for the election.

He had stated that he is not in politics for fun or to accrue wealth to himself, but to save the country from the events unfolding on the political turf.

“I am not in politics for fun, frivolity or to amass wealth, I have always been driven by a deep sense of commitment to make a difference to the lives of our people," he said.

"After my retirement from the army or forceful retirement, I sat back and watched as events unfolded on the political turf, and realized the country needed an intervention for fairness, justice, and the inclusion of Nigerians in the issues that affect their lives."