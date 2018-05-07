BREAKING: Army Rescues 'More Than 1,000' Boko Haram Captives

The Nigerian Army says it has rescued over 1,000 Nigerians captured by Boko Haram in Malamkari, Amchaka, Walasa and Gora villages of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Army made this announcement on Monday in a statement by texas Chukwu, a Brigadier-General and Director of Army Public Relations.

It said that the rescue was made by members of the 22 Brigade from the Operation Lafiya Doyle. The Nigerian Army also pointed out that most of the rescued individuals are women and children, as the men have been forced to join the ranks of the Islamic sect’s fighters.

"Troops of 22 Brigade deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE have rescued over 1000 hostages from the Boko Haram Terrorists enclave," read the statement.

"The operation, which was conducted in conjunction with allies of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), rescued the hostages from Malamkari, Amchaka, Walasa and Gora villages of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The hostages consisted mainly of women, children as well as some young men who were forced to become Boko Haram fighters. Speaking with one of the rescued victims, Alhaji Gambo Gulumba from Amchaka village, thanked the Nigerian military for showing them love and care.”

It also charged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their neighborhood.

"The Army wish to remind the public of its resolve to rout out BH & rescued all hostages. The public is also advised to report any suspicious character to the appropriate authority for prompt action. However, the rescued persons are being attended to in a military medical facility.”

Boko Haram started its campaign of terror in Nigeria in 2006, and since then has killed thousands, including women and children.

It has also taken hundreds captive, the Chibok girls and the Dapchi girls were taken by the sect in its stance against western education.

At least four civilians were killed and seven more injured when multiple bombers attacked Molai General Area in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno last week, while multiple blasts in Adama also last week resulted in the death of more than 40 people.