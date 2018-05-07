Security Challenges Created By Your Detractors, Katsina Emir Tells Buhari

Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman told President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday that the security challenges facing the country were deliberately created by those who want to distract his government.

Buhari was in the palace of the Emir to commiserate with the Katsina Emirate Council and the family of late Chief Imam of the Juma'at Mosque, Liman Lawal, who passed away on Sunday. Muhammadu Buhari and Emir of Katsina

In a statement issued on the visit, Garba Shehu, spokesperson for Buhari said the Emir commended the president for his forthrightness, steadfastness and patriotism in providing good leadership for the country, assuring him that God will always protect him against enemies of progress.

"Alhaji Usman said the myriad security challenges facing the country were the handiwork of detractors, who want to discredit the President, urging him to remain resolute and focused in finding lasting solutions to the problems faced by ordinary Nigerians.

“Most of the issues in security are deliberately created by detractors to distract you from the good work you are doing and I can assure you, by God's grace, they will not succeed,’’ the presidential spokesperson quoted the traditional ruler as saying.

“As far as we are concerned,’’ the Emir was further quoted, “you are doing a good job to clean up the country and restore it on the path of honour and dignity.’’

President Buhari, who was originally in Daura-Katsina for the All Progressives Party's Ward Congress, was accompanied by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State to the Emir's palace.

The President told family members of the late Chief Imam to take solace in the fact the religious leader lived a fulfilled and God-fearing life, praying that God will grant the deceased rest and comfort his family.