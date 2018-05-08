Ekiti Election: APC Aspirants In a Closed Door Meeting With Tinubu, Consensus Candidate May Emerge

The meeting, which is taking place at Lagos State Government Lodge Annex in Asokoro, Abuja may end up with a consensus candidate, it was gathered

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2018

Bola Tinubu

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress  (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a closed - door meeting with the 33 aspirants vying to fly the flag of the party in Ekiti State gubernatorial election scheduled for July.

The meeting, which is taking place at Lagos State Government Lodge Annex in Asokoro, Abuja may end up with a consensus candidate, it was gathered.

The marathon meeting is still continuing as at time of this report.

APC had earlier announced that the primary election organised to choose one of the 33 aspirants, as candidate for the gubernatorial election, which was disrupted last Saturday, will now be concluded on Friday 11th May.

Addressing journalists at the party secretariat on Tuesday, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi spokesperson for APC said that tags to be used by agents on Friday will carry the name of the aspirants they represent to make it easy to identify sponsor of troublemakers.

He said that the meeting agreed that no agent will go into the venue of the election with a mobile phone and the party has mobilised additional policemen from other states for the rescheduled primaries.

Abdullahi said that all aspirants will be allowed to take part in the election, but relevant provisions of the party's constitution will be applied on those directly or indirectly involved in the disruption of the initial exercise.

