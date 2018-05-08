Festus Keyamo Gets Another Job From Buhari

Festus Keyamo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday asked the Senate to confirm Barrister Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and five others as members of the Board of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission, NDIC.

Keyamo, who was appointed the spokesperson of the President Buhari 2019 campaign organization a few weeks ago is to represent Delta State in the board which is to be chaired by Mr. Olabode Mustapha, the nominee of Ogun State, according to the letter read by the Senate President Bukola Saraki at the commencement of Senate’s plenary.

The letter reads, “In compliance with section 5 (4) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Act 2006, it is my pleasure to forward to distinguished senate the under listed nominees for confirmation as chairman and members of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation. Their CVs are attached.”

The president listed the nominees as:

Olabode Mustapha (Chairman, Ogun State)

Garba Buba (Member, Bauchi State)

Bello Garba (Member, Sokoto State)

Joseph Okalogu (Member, Enugu State)

Mustapha Mudashiru (Member, Kwara State)

Festus Keyamo (Member, Delta State)

Adewale Adeleke (Member, Ondo State)

The President also asked the Senate for confirmation of Mr. Attahiru Garba Adami as Resident Electoral Commissioner for Niger state as a replacement for a nominee who was earlier rejected by the lawmakers.