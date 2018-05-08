Soyode, Ex-BEN TV Europe CEO, Declares For President, Vows To Reform Police

Europe’s first ethnic media satellite channel’s founder and its former CEO, Mr. Ali Soyode, has formally declared his intention to run for Nigeria’s President in 2019, with a promise, among others, to reform the Police and Armed Forces.

Addressing stakeholders and supporters in the country’s capital, Abuja on Monday, Soyode, who is also the convener of YES Nigeria, a fast-rising positive and innovative movement in the country, said his interest is to empower Nigerian youth, bridge the divide gaps, strive for greater heights and get everyone participating in the affairs of the nation.

The well-attended and colourful declaration event showcased his mission for Nigeria with the YEEEEEES template, which highlighted his vision for the country in various sectors of government based on Youth, Economy, Education, Employment, Energy, Enterprises, Elderly, Expertise, Experience, Equality, Enforcement and Security — all driven from the Nigerian constitution.

“We have the youth and the experience of our elders and both are needed to make Nigeria a greater Nation,” he said.

“We have the ability to meet our challenges because we have the most needed resources, human capital and blessing of natural resources that abound in the country as well as millions of highly skilled Nigerians in the Diaspora.

“Our economy sincerely needs diversification, moving away from oil to manufacturing and services. Our education is falling; many have called for a national emergency in the education sector and educational standards ars actually declining in parts of the country.’’

Soyode, fondly called the ‘BRIDGE’, said he would also focus more on security, as the benefits of living in a great Nation like Nigeria would not be enjoyed without security.

He said that the armed forces and police would be reformed by increasing their budgets, training them and equipping them with the necessary tools to fight crime.

His words: “To me, police officers are as important as any officer or executive in Nigeria. Their job is not to protect only those that have the resources to hire private security officers, but to deal with anyone breaking the law and safeguarding the property and belongings of the common people.

“All options will be explored to help reduce crime and whoever is found guilty will face the full wrath of the law. Let this be a warning to the foreign killers in Nigeria; leave the country now; it is the end of the road.

“Asthebridge.org will not allow you to cross over into killing our people and burning our properties.’’

He said that Nigeria needed peace and security for the economy to grow, for tourism industry to grow and attract tourists.

Soyode said Nigeria, at this critical time, needs a focused, experienced and dedicated leader who is willing to work with other Nigerians ready for the job of making Nigeria better and greater.

The presidential aspirant said he is a detribalised Nigerian committed to charting a new course for the country; he called on the media to play more active roles in the direction of leadership and governance even though the challenges faced are harder than before.

In attendance were stakeholders in the YES movement, labour unions, students, international NGOs and prominent personalities, including the former Edo State Commissioner of Information, Kazeem Afegbua.

Speaking at the occasion, Afegbua stated that it’s about time the youth rose for a better country by voting youthful, strong and energetic leaders with Fresh and digital ideas in conforming to global standards.

He also spoke about the ideals and laudable achievements of Soyode in making Nigeria proud both home and in the Diaspora as a former Leader of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDOE)

Earlier, the YES Nigeria movement National Coordinator, Dr. Mary Manzo spoke on the need for Nigeria to go for leaders ready to bridge the visions of the nation’s founding fathers, and called on the electorate to use the power of their thumbs and make sure they obtain their PVCs.

Ali was born in Katsina to northern and southern parents. He schooled in the North before going into banking and sports. He then sought greener pastures in Europe, where, after various entrepreneurial ideas, he set up the first ethnic, black and African and Nigerian satellite channel, BEN Television.

He is a former Chairman of NIDOE and presently the mentoring Commandant for Nidmecorp, an organisation focusing on mentoring youths and entrepreneurs in the country and United Kingdom.