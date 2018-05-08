Trump Pulls U.S Out Of Iran Nuclear Deal

While announcing the pullout of the U.S from the deal signed by his predecessor, Trump said he will sign an Executive order, imposing the most powerful sanctions possible against the Persian nation.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive order restricting immigration Carlos Barria/Reuters

U.S President, Donald Trump has pulled out his country from the nuclear deal it and its allies signed with Iran in June 2015

The deal stopped Iran from continuing its uranium enrichment and nuclear development programs.

While announcing the pullout of the U.S from the deal signed by his predecessor, Trump said he will sign an Executive order, imposing the most powerful sanctions possible against the Persian nation.

Trump says the deal is defective at its core and it cannot stop Iran from making a nuclear bomb.

The details of sanctions Trump intended to impose on Iran are not yet clear.

In response to Trump’s expected withdrawal of the U.S from the deal, oil prices rose on Monday. Brent crude, which is the benchmark for Nigerian oil, rose to $76.

Oil prices may further go up if the sanctions imposed on Iran by the U.S include a freeze on the country’s oil exports.

Iran exported close to a billion barrels of oil in 2017.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International 17 Nigerian Sue Italy For Returning Them To Libya
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Canada Desperate To Stop Nigerians From Coming To The Country
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
International Nobel Prize For Literature Won’t Be Awarded In 2018 — And Sex Is To Blame
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide Are Americans Too Scared To Ask Themselves The Tough Questions About Elections ? By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Opinion Donald Trump Will Never Become US President, He's On Mission Impossible! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide The Less Scandal-Prone Candidate Will Win In November By Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Festus Keyamo Gets Another Job From Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Ekiti Election: APC Aspirants In a Closed Door Meeting With Tinubu, Consensus Candidate May Emerge
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME 'What Have I Done To You people?' — Evans Breaks Down In Tears In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Codeine Syrup: Why We Shut Emzor, 2 Others - NAFDAC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Soyode, Ex-BEN TV Europe CEO, Declares For President, Vows To Reform Police
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: 'Technical Stopover' — How Garba Shehu Covered Up Buhari's Two-Day UK Medical Trip
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics We Don't Know When Buhari Will Assent To PIGB – Presidency
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Drugs Codeine: Nigerians Blow Hot on Social Media Over Shutdown Of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections INEC May Stop Voter Registration Exercise To Satisfy Political Interests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal SPECIAL REPORT: N100m For Drugs, N54m For Notebooks... Inside the Scam Called ‘Empowerment’ Programmes'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME SENATOR 'DINO ME-LYING’: Sick In Court, Healthy On Twitter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Kano Underage Voter Scandal: INEC Boss Hides Report, Plans Stoppage Of Voter Registration Exercise
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad