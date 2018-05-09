Ekiti Election: Tinubu, Aspirants Meeting Deadlocked, Fayemi Stages A Walkout

The marathon meeting beween some South west chieftains of All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the 33 aspirants seeking the ticket of the party in the Ekiti state gubernatorial election held in Abuja on Tuesday ended in deadlock.

It was gathered that the aspirants rejected moves by the party leaders for a consensus candidate among the 33 of them.

But former chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, told journalists that a decision that would be in the best interest of the party was taken at the meeting.

He, however, said the decision, which he did not reveal to journalists, would be communicated to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

He explained that the party's constitution allowed for emergence of a candidate through consensus.

“Primary elections are already written in our constitution, but all we are after is the happiness of the generality of the leadership, the contestants and our party in general," Akande stated.

When asked if the aspirants agreed on the consensus candidate, Akande stated that the aspirants had been asked to go and think about that option and report back to the party leaders.

When asked if the South west leaders agree with the position of the party on the cancellation of the last Saturday's disrupted primary election and rescheduling of a fresh one for Friday, the former APC chairman pointed out that they are going to talk to the party on what the aspirants and the leadership of South west thought was best for the party.

Akande noted that though he was not part of the process that led to the organisation of the botched primary, but he would be part of the new process.

One of the aspirants, Kayode Fayemi, walked out of the meeting in anger when the meeting was on break.

He stormed out of the building ahead of the other aspirants and immediately entered his vehicle, snubbing journalists trying to prod him on what transpired at the meeting.

Among the aspirants present at the meeting are Kayode Fayemi, Segun Oni, Olufemi Ojudu, Opeyemi Bamidele and Bimbo Daramola and others.