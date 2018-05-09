Fayemi Denies Walking Out Of APC Leaders’ Meeting

Kayode Fayemi

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, one of those seeking for the ticket of All Progressives Congress to contest in the Ekiti State gubernatorial election has denied reports that he walked out of the meeting between leaders of the party and some of the aspirants convened in Abuja on Tuesday.

Fayemi, had left the meeting summoned to find a solution to the debacle of choosing one of the 33 aspirants as APC’s candidate for the election scheduled for July following the disruption of a primary organized for the purpose at Ado Ekiti last Saturday mid-way.

This fueled speculations that he walked out of the meeting.

But in a statement on Wednesday, the former governor said that there was no basis for him to storm out of the meeting.

However, he confirmed that he could not make the second part of the meeting and thus, took permission from the party leaders to attend another meeting.

As contained in the statement, Fayemi spokesperson said, “The Minister, however, said he could not make the second part of the meeting when it reconvened later in the evening, having earlier taken permission from the leaders to attend another meeting.”