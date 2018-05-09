Fayemi Denies Walking Out Of APC Leaders’ Meeting

Fayemi, had left the meeting summoned to find a solution to the debacle of choosing one of the 33 aspirants as APC’s candidate for the election scheduled for July following the disruption of a primary organized for the purpose at Ado Ekiti last Saturday mid-way.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 09, 2018

Kayode Fayemi

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, one of those seeking for the ticket of All Progressives Congress to contest in the Ekiti State gubernatorial election has denied reports that he walked out of the meeting between leaders of the party and some of the aspirants convened in Abuja on Tuesday.     

Fayemi, had left the meeting summoned to find a solution to the debacle of choosing one of the 33 aspirants as APC’s candidate for the election scheduled for July following the disruption of a primary organized for the purpose at Ado Ekiti last Saturday mid-way.   

This fueled speculations that he walked out of the meeting.

But in a statement on Wednesday, the former governor said that there was no basis for him to storm out of the meeting.

However, he confirmed that he could not make the second part of the meeting and thus, took permission from the party leaders to attend another meeting.

As contained in the statement, Fayemi spokesperson said, “The Minister, however, said he could not make the second part of the meeting when it reconvened later in the evening, having earlier taken permission from the leaders to attend another meeting.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Ekiti Election: Tinubu, Aspirants Meeting Deadlocked, Fayemi Stages A Walkout
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Festus Keyamo Gets Another Job From Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Your Lies Are Damaging The President's Image, Ezekwesili Tells Shehu, Adesina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Ekiti Election: APC Aspirants In a Closed Door Meeting With Tinubu, Consensus Candidate May Emerge
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics We Don't Know When Buhari Will Assent To PIGB – Presidency
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police After Third Snub In Two Weeks, Senate Declares IGP Idris 'Enemy Of Democracy'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Nigeria Asks UK To Seize Assets, Bank Accounts Of Senator
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Ekiti Election: Tinubu, Aspirants Meeting Deadlocked, Fayemi Stages A Walkout
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Festus Keyamo Gets Another Job From Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Your Lies Are Damaging The President's Image, Ezekwesili Tells Shehu, Adesina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News DEVELOPING: Villagers Flee Into The Bush As Herdsmen Raid Adamawa Again
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal SPECIAL REPORT: N100m For Drugs, N54m For Notebooks... Inside the Scam Called ‘Empowerment’ Programmes'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Ekiti Election: APC Aspirants In a Closed Door Meeting With Tinubu, Consensus Candidate May Emerge
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME 'What Have I Done To You people?' — Evans Breaks Down In Tears In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Over 50,000 Ghost Workers Removed From FG's Payroll – PICA
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International Trump Pulls U.S Out Of Iran Nuclear Deal
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Is APC Now Modu-Sheriff’s Leprosarium? By Louis Odion
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics We Don't Know When Buhari Will Assent To PIGB – Presidency
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad