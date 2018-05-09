Senate To Investigate Gambia-Nigeria MoU

Following the motion raised by Sen. David Umaru at the plenary on May 8, 2018, on the bilateral agreement between Gambia and Nigeria, the Senate has resolved to investigate the agreement.

Nigeria and Gambia had recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to embolden, stimulate and simplify trade cooperation among the business communities of both countries.

According to the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, the fate of the citizens in such matters lies in the ability of the Senate to protect them.

He said: "Matters such as this should be of concern as we owe our citizens the duty & responsibility to protect them. This is a matter that concerns two very friendly countries and it is important we know the true facts and make important recommendations."

The Senate resolved to mandate the Senate Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters and Foreign Affairs to investigate the status of the Bilateral Cooperation Agreement between Nigeria and The Gambia, and make appropriate recommendations.

The Senate also decided to urge the Federal Government to urgently address all cases of xenophobic treatment allegedly suffered by Nigerian Nationals in The Gambia, South Africa and any other African country where similar agreements exist.