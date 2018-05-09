VP Osinbajo To Meet With World Bank's Officials In Abuja On Thursday

Vice Preside

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 09, 2018

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will meet with officials of World Bank to deliberate on the projects being sponsored in Nigeria by the development finance institution in Abuja on Thursday.  

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and some state Governors are expected to join Osinbajo in the meeting with World Bank officials comprising of 10 Executive Directors.

This was confirmed in a tweet sent out on Wednesday through the official twitter account of the government of Nigeria.

The tweet read, “The World Bank officials will arrive Lagos today. The World Bank delegation will meet with Vice President Prof. Osinbajo and Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun on Thursday, May 10th.”

The Ministry of Finance also confirmed the meeting in a statement released on its official Twitter account.

The ministry said the visit will help in giving “a first-hand impression of the challenges that both the Federal and State Governments face in implementing development projects as well as ensuring good governance overall.”

The Ministry added that the meeting will “further support the goals of the World Bank regarding member-countries, as well as the effectiveness of the Executive Directors in providing the necessary support.

The ministry further revealed that the World Bank officials will also meet with members of the organized private sector and undertake a tour of LAPO Microfinance project in Lagos and Azura Power Plant in Edo State.

The delegation will discuss ongoing World Bank projects and Nigeria's development priorities with the Vice President, Minister of Finance and the state governors.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Business AUDIO: "General" John Togo, The New Face Of The Niger Delta Insurgency, Speaks To SaharaReporters
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Business Oil Producing Community In Ondo State Protest Over Chevron's Reluctance To Fulfill Agreement
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion The Flashing Signs Of Economic Disaster By Niyi Omidire
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Before Wal-Mart Comes to Nigeria By Chidi Oguamanam
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Business Chaos Over Court Order On Electricity Tariff
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Business AVIATION ROUND UP: Med-View Becomes First Nigeria Stock Exchange-listed Airline In 24 Years
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Nigeria Asks UK To Seize Assets, Bank Accounts Of Senator
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Ekiti Election: Tinubu, Aspirants Meeting Deadlocked, Fayemi Stages A Walkout
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Festus Keyamo Gets Another Job From Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Your Lies Are Damaging The President's Image, Ezekwesili Tells Shehu, Adesina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News DEVELOPING: Villagers Flee Into The Bush As Herdsmen Raid Adamawa Again
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal SPECIAL REPORT: N100m For Drugs, N54m For Notebooks... Inside the Scam Called ‘Empowerment’ Programmes'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Ekiti Election: APC Aspirants In a Closed Door Meeting With Tinubu, Consensus Candidate May Emerge
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME 'What Have I Done To You people?' — Evans Breaks Down In Tears In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Over 50,000 Ghost Workers Removed From FG's Payroll – PICA
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International Trump Pulls U.S Out Of Iran Nuclear Deal
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Is APC Now Modu-Sheriff’s Leprosarium? By Louis Odion
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Fayemi Denies Walking Out Of APC Leaders’ Meeting
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad