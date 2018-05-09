Your Lies Are Damaging The President's Image, Ezekwesili Tells Shehu, Adesina

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari's media advisers, saying they are doing more damage than good to the President's public image.

Using the social media platform Twitter on Wednesday, Ezekwesili lamented that Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina, Buhari’s two spokesmen, had been dishing out lies to Nigerians about the President. She urged them to always speak the truth.

While in the US last week, Buhari made a stopover in the UK to see his doctor but Shehu claimed he had only made a "technical stopver" because "the President is using a small plane and there is a limit to the distance the small plane can cover".

However, it was subsequently confirmed that the President indeed made a stop in the UK to see his doctor, and has already returened to London for the same purpose.

The #BringBackOurGirls movement leader faulted the duo, tweeting: “Learn to communicate the TRUTH to Nigerian public ALWAYS, [email protected] @FemAdesina @AsoRock. Your attempt at fooling Citizens does the Presidency more harm.

“All these your Lies birth more Lies. Serious people will not communicate the activities of even a teashop the way you do."

The current medical trip has been largely criticised by the public, as the President promised during his 2015 campaign to fix hospitals in the country rather than travel abroad for medical treatment.