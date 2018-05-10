APC Picks New Date For Botched Ekiti Primary

Kayode Fayemi voting at the disrupted Ekiti APC primary election

The All progressives Congress (APC) has announced Saturday May 12, as the new date for the botched Ekiti State governorship primary election.

The new date was revealed on Thursday by the party’s publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

The state party primary, which held last Saturday, was declared inconclusive after the outbreak of violence at the venue of the election.

It was reported that some thugs invaded the venue, shot into the air to disperse crowds and delegates, and destroyed election materials.

Embarrassed by the outcome of the affir, APC held a consultation meeting between the National Working Committee (NWC), aspirants and other stakeholders, where it reached a decision on the new date.