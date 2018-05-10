APC Picks New Date For Botched Ekiti Primary

The state party primary, which held last Saturday, was declared inconclusive after the outbreak of violence at the venue of the election.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2018

Kayode Fayemi voting at the disrupted Ekiti APC primary election The Cable

The All progressives Congress (APC) has announced Saturday May 12, as the new date for the botched Ekiti State governorship primary election.

The new date was revealed on Thursday by the party’s publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

The state party primary, which held last Saturday, was declared inconclusive after the outbreak of violence at the venue of the election.

It was reported that some thugs invaded the venue, shot into the air to disperse crowds and delegates, and destroyed election materials.

Embarrassed by the outcome of the affir, APC held a consultation meeting between the National Working Committee (NWC), aspirants and other stakeholders, where it reached a decision on the new date.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion The 8th Senate, Not IGP Idris Is The Real Enemy Of Democracy By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I Have A Greater Political Engagement’, Says Oyinlola As He Dumps APC, NIMC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: Just 10 Months Ago, Oyinlola Vowed Never To Leave The APC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Ekiti Election: Tinubu, Aspirants Meeting Deadlocked, Fayemi Stages A Walkout
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Your Lies Are Damaging The President's Image, Ezekwesili Tells Shehu, Adesina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fayemi Denies Walking Out Of APC Leaders’ Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The 8th Senate, Not IGP Idris Is The Real Enemy Of Democracy By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Men, Lawmakers Conspired To Steal The Mace-Police
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption I Deserve Praise Not Condemnation For Spending N24 Billion On EFCCs Office- Magu
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Corrupt Mini Deity Of Lagos By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I Have A Greater Political Engagement’, Says Oyinlola As He Dumps APC, NIMC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion What Exactly Are Doctors Doing In Nigeria? By 'Mayowa Tijani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigeria Asks UK To Seize Assets, Bank Accounts Of Senator
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Lagos Is Building 'The Largest Rice Mill In Sub-Saharan Africa’ — And It Will Create 200,000 Jobs
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME CRYBABY! Five Times Evans Has Broken Down In Tears Since His Arrest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police, Army Informed Of Impending Attacks On Adamawa Villages- Amnesty Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: Just 10 Months Ago, Oyinlola Vowed Never To Leave The APC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Ekiti Election: Tinubu, Aspirants Meeting Deadlocked, Fayemi Stages A Walkout
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad