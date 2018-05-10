Declaration Of IGP As 'Enemy Of Democracy' Will Be Challenged In Court - Police

He also justified his boss refusal to honor the Senate’s invitation with the argument that the key issues for which Mr. Idris was summoned for related to the criminal trial of Senator Dino Melaye, which is already in court.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2018

Mr. David Igbodo, the legal adviser to the Nigeria Police Force said the declaration of Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, as ‘enemy of democracy’ by the Senate on Wednesday will be challenged in court.

Igbodo, a commissioner of police said this while speaking of Channels Television's breakfast programme, Sunrise, on the declaration made by the Senate after the Inspector General of Police repeatedly failed to honor the invitation of the upper chamber of the National Assembly. 

The Police legal adviser also said Mr. Idris should be commended for his contributions to the development of Nigeria’s democracy rather than being declared as the enemy

He added that Inspector General of Police respects due process, even as he also refuted the allegations that the police chief had in the past disobeyed instructions of President Muhammadu Buhari to go to Benue at the height of killings of villages in the State by Fulani herdsmen.

The legal adviser claimed that IGP stayed in Benue state for five days and only moved to Nassarawa when he got information that the group carrying out the killings were from the neighboring state.

He also said the IGP has appeared before the senate over 10 times since he was appointed in 2016 and therefore, cannot be said to be disrespectful of the lawmakers.

The police commissioner defended the decision of Mr. Idris to send a Deputy Inspector General to represent him when the Senate summoned him as he argued that official functions of the IGP can be performed by the DIG or Assistant Inspector General of Police.

He also justified his boss refusal to honor the Senate’s invitation with the argument that the key issues for which Mr. Idris was summoned for related to the criminal trial of Senator Dino Melaye, which is already in court.

He argued that the Senate lacks the power to summon anybody over a matter, which is already a subject of a court proceeding.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion The 8th Senate, Not IGP Idris Is The Real Enemy Of Democracy By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections This Is Oosha, The ‘Untouchable’ APC Youth Leader Who Disrupted Ekiti Primary
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I Have A Greater Political Engagement’, Says Oyinlola As He Dumps APC, NIMC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Men, Lawmakers Conspired To Steal The Mace-Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME CRYBABY! Five Times Evans Has Broken Down In Tears Since His Arrest
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo's Third Force Transforms Into A Political Party
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The 8th Senate, Not IGP Idris Is The Real Enemy Of Democracy By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections This Is Oosha, The ‘Untouchable’ APC Youth Leader Who Disrupted Ekiti Primary
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Bode George, Ex-PDP National Deputy Chairman, Loses Son
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I Have A Greater Political Engagement’, Says Oyinlola As He Dumps APC, NIMC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News UPDATED: Nigerian Consul-General 'Assassinated' In Sudan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Men, Lawmakers Conspired To Steal The Mace-Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Corrupt Mini Deity Of Lagos By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME CRYBABY! Five Times Evans Has Broken Down In Tears Since His Arrest
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Senate versus IGP: A Dissection Of The Law By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo's Third Force Transforms Into A Political Party
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion What Exactly Are Doctors Doing In Nigeria? By 'Mayowa Tijani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I Deserve Praise Not Condemnation For Spending N24 Billion On EFCCs Office- Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad