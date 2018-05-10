Obasanjo's Third Force Transforms Into A Political Party

While announcing the collapse of the CNM into ADC, Oyinlola lamented that the situation of the country has continued to worsen. He added that the country is in danger and in need or urgent rescue.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2018

The Coalition For New Nigeria, a political movement being championed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo has announced its fusion with   African Democratic Congress, ADC, as a political platform on which its members would contest the 2019 general election.

A co-convener of CNM, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, announced the adoption at of ADC as the platform on which members of the Coalition will seek to ensure that the ruling All Progressives Congress and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party are driven out of power at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

The former governor of Osun State said, “We have said it before and we are stating it here again that the current state of despair and despondency in our dear country is an ill wind.

“It is foreboding and can only lead to a conflagration. Between January when CNM was formed and now, can we say that the story of Nigeria has changed for the better? Have things not worsened at all levels?

“I thank all of you for being here today. You will all recall that in January this year, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CNM, was formed by some of us across the country as a political platform to create a new generation of leaders for our country.

“Between that time and today, a lot of grounds has been covered in achieving the set goals. One of such is what we are doing here today – the formal fusing of – our movement into the African Democratic Congress”.

Oyinlola said CNM will take on the rescuing Nigeria not minding the inconveniences and other expected and unexpected consequences of their efforts at reinventing the country.

While pointing out that structural inadequacies and failure of leadership have robbed Nigeria of greatness, Oyinlola noted that, “a future of greatness for Nigeria will only be birthed by a new generation of youthful leaders with fresh ideas and knowledge of what it takes to govern a 21st century nation”.

 “This gathering here today is a proof that the modest efforts at waking up the vast majority of our people to for once, take their destiny in their hands as demanded by the constitution are bearing fruits already. Our constitution guarantees all Nigerians their fundamental human rights, including freedom of association and the right to hold political views ” he said.

He added that the decision of the coalition to fuse with African Democratic Congress is an appreciation of the progressive essence of the party and its untainted existence on the terrain of our Nigeria’s politics.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

