Oshiomole Wants To Become APC Chairman Although 'Oyegun Hasn't Failed'

"Mind you my running does not mean Oyegun has failed but to continue with his works. My contesting is not to lament the use of power but ensure good membership base," Oshiomhole said.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2018

Adams Oshiomole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo State Governor and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has formally declared his intention to seek election into the office of the National Chairman of the party.

The former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

"I am running for the office of the National Chairman because everything can get better and because it’s in line with the party’s constitution," he said.

"I'm willing to contest so as to make a difference and contribute to what Oyegun has done in the party. Mind you my running does not mean Oyegun has failed but to continue with his works. My contesting is not to lament the use of power but ensure good membership base."

This is coming after the party’s ward congresses and primaries resulted into violence, with one party member reportedly losing his life. The party had also postponed its national congress earlier scheduled for May.

Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that Buhari, in a bid to settle the tussle concerning the members of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) seeking re-election, had said that they could only run for reelection if the party grants them a waiver.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion The 8th Senate, Not IGP Idris Is The Real Enemy Of Democracy By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections This Is Oosha, The ‘Untouchable’ APC Youth Leader Who Disrupted Ekiti Primary
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I Have A Greater Political Engagement’, Says Oyinlola As He Dumps APC, NIMC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo's Third Force Transforms Into A Political Party
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics El-Rufai Needs Psychiatric Attention, Says Shehu Sani
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption N3.2bn Fraud Trial: Sen. Abaribe Instigated Petition Against Me Over 'Bad Blood', Says Orji Kalu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The 8th Senate, Not IGP Idris Is The Real Enemy Of Democracy By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections This Is Oosha, The ‘Untouchable’ APC Youth Leader Who Disrupted Ekiti Primary
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Bode George, Ex-PDP National Deputy Chairman, Loses Son
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I Have A Greater Political Engagement’, Says Oyinlola As He Dumps APC, NIMC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News UPDATED: Nigerian Consul-General 'Assassinated' In Sudan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Men, Lawmakers Conspired To Steal The Mace-Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Corrupt Mini Deity Of Lagos By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME CRYBABY! Five Times Evans Has Broken Down In Tears Since His Arrest
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Senate versus IGP: A Dissection Of The Law By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo's Third Force Transforms Into A Political Party
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion What Exactly Are Doctors Doing In Nigeria? By 'Mayowa Tijani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I Deserve Praise Not Condemnation For Spending N24 Billion On EFCCs Office- Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad