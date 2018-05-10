Oshiomole Wants To Become APC Chairman Although 'Oyegun Hasn't Failed'

Adams Oshiomole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo State Governor and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has formally declared his intention to seek election into the office of the National Chairman of the party.

The former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

"I am running for the office of the National Chairman because everything can get better and because it’s in line with the party’s constitution," he said.

"I'm willing to contest so as to make a difference and contribute to what Oyegun has done in the party. Mind you my running does not mean Oyegun has failed but to continue with his works. My contesting is not to lament the use of power but ensure good membership base."

This is coming after the party’s ward congresses and primaries resulted into violence, with one party member reportedly losing his life. The party had also postponed its national congress earlier scheduled for May.

Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that Buhari, in a bid to settle the tussle concerning the members of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) seeking re-election, had said that they could only run for reelection if the party grants them a waiver.