Police Accuse Senate Of Witch-hunting IGP, Say 'We Have No Apologies'

“The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, owes no apology to any individual or groups in its effort to ensure preservation of law and order, supremacy of the law of the land, and make sure that all Nigerians are subject to the same law, no matter what their position is in the society," the Police added.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2018

The Nigeria Police Force has accused the Senate of witch-hunting the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye.

The Police also condemned the Senate for branding IGP Idris "enemy of democracy" who is "unfit to hold any public office within and outside the country".

Responding through the force PRO, Jimoh Moshood, the Police maintained that the IG has the constitutional power to delegate his official duties to a Deputy Inspector General of Police or an Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Finding no fault in the IG's refusal to appear before the Senate, Jimoh said that the IG delegated both the Deputy IG and Assistant IG on two occasions and wrote a letter to the Senate stating why he would be unable to honour the third summons.

The Police recalled that it had written to the Senate President to release Senator Dino Melaye for investigation after his indictment in a criminal case by a principal suspect, Kabiru Saidu, popularly known as Osama.

“The Nigeria Police Force, sent a letter of investigation activities/invitation dated 2nd March, 2018 addressed to the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria informing and requesting him to release Senator Dino Melaye to report to Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command on the 7th of March, 2018 to answer to criminal offences of Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms levelled against him, this is to enable the Police Investigation Team carryout a discreet and thorough investigation into the case. But Senator Dino Melaye refused to honour the Police invitation," Moshood said.

He added that the Senate was "deliberately blackmailing and witch-hunting the IGP to hand-twist him to pervert the end of justice in a felonious and serious offence of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms for which Senator Dino Melaye was indicted".

The Police insisted that it would not give in to pressure by the senators, led by Saraki, but would ensure that the Rule of Law prevails no matter whose ox is gored.

“The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, owes no apology to any individual or groups in its effort to ensure preservation of law and order, supremacy of the law of the land, and make sure that all Nigerians are subject to the same law, no matter what their position is in the society," the Police added.

It, therefore, urged the general public to disregard comments by the Senate regarding the actions of the IGP because they are "nothing but moves to tarnish the image of the IGP and the Police force".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion The 8th Senate, Not IGP Idris Is The Real Enemy Of Democracy By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Men, Lawmakers Conspired To Steal The Mace-Police
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Asks UK To Seize Assets, Bank Accounts Of Senator
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME CRYBABY! Five Times Evans Has Broken Down In Tears Since His Arrest
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police, Army Informed Of Impending Attacks On Adamawa Villages- Amnesty Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Melaye's Arrest Wasn't The Reason We Summoned The IGP, Says Senate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The 8th Senate, Not IGP Idris Is The Real Enemy Of Democracy By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Men, Lawmakers Conspired To Steal The Mace-Police
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption I Deserve Praise Not Condemnation For Spending N24 Billion On EFCCs Office- Magu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Corrupt Mini Deity Of Lagos By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘I Have A Greater Political Engagement’, Says Oyinlola As He Dumps APC, NIMC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Bode George, Ex-PDP National Deputy Chairman, Loses Son
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections This Is Oosha, The ‘Untouchable’ APC Youth Leader Who Disrupted Ekiti Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News UPDATED: Nigerian Consul-General 'Assassinated' In Sudan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Asks UK To Seize Assets, Bank Accounts Of Senator
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion What Exactly Are Doctors Doing In Nigeria? By 'Mayowa Tijani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Oshiomole Wants To Become APC Chairman Although 'Oyegun Hasn't Failed'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Agriculture Lagos Is Building 'The Largest Rice Mill In Sub-Saharan Africa’ — And It Will Create 200,000 Jobs
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad