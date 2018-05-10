Police Accuse Senate Of Witch-hunting IGP, Say 'We Have No Apologies'

The Nigeria Police Force has accused the Senate of witch-hunting the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye.

The Police also condemned the Senate for branding IGP Idris "enemy of democracy" who is "unfit to hold any public office within and outside the country".

Responding through the force PRO, Jimoh Moshood, the Police maintained that the IG has the constitutional power to delegate his official duties to a Deputy Inspector General of Police or an Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Finding no fault in the IG's refusal to appear before the Senate, Jimoh said that the IG delegated both the Deputy IG and Assistant IG on two occasions and wrote a letter to the Senate stating why he would be unable to honour the third summons.

The Police recalled that it had written to the Senate President to release Senator Dino Melaye for investigation after his indictment in a criminal case by a principal suspect, Kabiru Saidu, popularly known as Osama.

“The Nigeria Police Force, sent a letter of investigation activities/invitation dated 2nd March, 2018 addressed to the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria informing and requesting him to release Senator Dino Melaye to report to Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command on the 7th of March, 2018 to answer to criminal offences of Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms levelled against him, this is to enable the Police Investigation Team carryout a discreet and thorough investigation into the case. But Senator Dino Melaye refused to honour the Police invitation," Moshood said.

He added that the Senate was "deliberately blackmailing and witch-hunting the IGP to hand-twist him to pervert the end of justice in a felonious and serious offence of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms for which Senator Dino Melaye was indicted".

The Police insisted that it would not give in to pressure by the senators, led by Saraki, but would ensure that the Rule of Law prevails no matter whose ox is gored.

“The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, owes no apology to any individual or groups in its effort to ensure preservation of law and order, supremacy of the law of the land, and make sure that all Nigerians are subject to the same law, no matter what their position is in the society," the Police added.

It, therefore, urged the general public to disregard comments by the Senate regarding the actions of the IGP because they are "nothing but moves to tarnish the image of the IGP and the Police force".